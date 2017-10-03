Crime Scene Investigator Testifies In Slain Reeves Malambo Case

A crime scene investigations officer has testified before Lusaka High Court Judge Gertrude Chawatama that the knife which was allegedly used to injure Lusaka Busiiness Man Reeves Malambo was 32.5 centi-meters long.

Detective Inspector Modify Chompo says he noticed that the knife was smeared with mud which had dried up when he arrived at the scene of crime in the company of murder accused Tshabu Benos and other police officers.

He has also narrated that he found two white gloves of which one had suspected blood stains.