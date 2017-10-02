Criminal Dens Demolished In Chibolya Compound

Several houses have been demolished in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound in the ongoing cleanup against drug trafficking.

Structures demolished in the drug infested compound are those identified to be criminal dens.

And Drug Enforcement Commission Deputy Spokesperson, Kamufisa Manchishi has disclosed that more people have been arrested during the follow up operation.

One-Hundred And Thirty-Four people were arrested last week Friday for various offences during the first raid of the compound.