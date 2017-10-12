Ended Threatened State Of Public Emergency Meaningless

Opposition Political parties have described the just ended Threatened State of Public Emergency as a share waste of time.

Economic and Equity Party leader, Chilufya Tayali says instead, the invocation of article 31 of the constitution of Zambia has only created unnecessary apprehension.

And Party for National Unity, President Highvie Hamududu says the invocation of article 31 by the president will save as a lesson to the president in dealing with dealing with state security.