Fake Traditional Healers Rise Concern

A health expert has urged government to end what he terms fake traditional doctors, accusing them of contributing to the rise in maternal deaths among women.
Doctor Andrew Mulenga says traditional healers have for a long been left unchecked.
He claims some women have suffered health complications due to wrong herbal medicines administered by fake doctors.
A health expert has urged government to end what he terms fake traditional doctors, accusing them of contributing to the rise in maternal deaths among women.