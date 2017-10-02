Fire Trucks Protester Being Trailed

Musician Chama Fumba popularly known as pilato has revealed that he is being trailed by some unknown people for unknown reasons.

Mr. Fumba says he fears for his family especially school going children.

He however says despite the threats, he is resolved to continue pressing for a justice society with well aligned priorities.

Mr. Fumba was speaking when he featured on the MUVI TV Assignment programme Sunday evening.

Speaking on the same programme activist, Laura Miti maintained that the purchase of the fire trucks smells of corruption.

Patriots for Economic Progress President, Sean Tembo, Mr. Fumba and Ms. Miti were among people arrested on Friday for protesting the purchase of fire trucks.