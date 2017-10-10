Folk Musician Mumba Yachi A Congolese National-Immigration Officer

An Immigration Officer says folk Musician Mumba Yachi is a Congolese national.

In this matter Yachi whose real names are Shadrick Chite Mukenge is facing a charge of unlawful stay in Zambia and giving of false information to public officers.

Hillary Namunji aged 32 an immigration officer from Mokambo Border Post says, Mumba is a Congolese national who was born at a catholic mission hospital in 1985 at Mokambo border post on the Democratic Republic of Congo side.