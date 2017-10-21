Fuel Price Hike Angers Mongu Motorists

Motorists in Mongu, Western Province have described the upward adjustment of fuel prices as a sign of government’s failure to better the lives of its citizens.
Meanwhile, a roadside vendor Lungowe Notulu says the life of a small-scale entrepreneurs is headed for challenges as a result of the high fuel prices.
Lungowe notes that prices of essential commodities that she uses in her small business have gone up, thereby putting a strain on her business.
