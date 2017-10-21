Individuals Grab Land from Ndola’s Mwananga Residents

Residents of Mwananga area in Chifubu constituency have complained of harassment from individuals claiming ownership of their land.
The residents claim some individuals have taken over part of their land, denying them hopes of farming in the 2017/2018 season.
Group chairperson Skeffa Shumba wonders why land is being grabbed when the Ndola City Council land agency licence is suspended.
