Irate Mufumbwe Residents Burn Down Police Station

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the burn Mufumbwe police station.

On Saturday, Mufumbwe residents burnt down a police Station following an attempt by police to stop what is locally called “chikondo”, a traditional belief meaning “a moving coffin” from taking place.

This followed the death of Matha Mingochi of Kakilufya area of Mufumbwe District, a Grade 11 pupil at a local secondary School who died on 13th October, 2017.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says the mob began throwing stones at Police Officers, a situation which forced the Officers to retreat to the Police Station but the mob followed and finally burnt the Police Station.

She says in the process, three police officers were injured and two vehicles burnt.

Meanwhile area member of parliament Eliot kamondo has condemned the barbaric behaviour by the residents.