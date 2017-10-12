Keith Mukata, Co-Accused Ask Court to Acquit Them

Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co-accused Charmaine Musonda have asked the Lusaka High Court to acquit them of the charge of murder.

In their submissions on no case to answer, Mukata and Charmaine have argued that the state has failed to prove the elements of murder.

The duo argued that the state has failed to establish who owned the fire arm that was used in the shooting of Kwenda and who pulled the trigger.

Mukata and Charmaine are accused of shot dead Namakabwa Kwenda, a security guard on May 6th 2017.