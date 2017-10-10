Lack of Equipment Lead to Several Deaths at Ndola’s Arthur Davison Hospital

Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital has bemoaned the number of unnecessary deaths caused by lack of specialised equipment.

Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Jonathan Mwansa says the hospital is in need of equipment such as the bronchoscope, which is responsible for removing foreign bodies such as coins from children.

He says the lack of specialised medical service areas such as cardiology and oncology has always resulted in increased costs on referral of patients to the University Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Mwansa was speaking at the hospital’s open day which was officiated by First Lady, Esther Lungu.

