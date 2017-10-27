Libala Water Works Structures to Be Razed

The Lusaka city council says it will demolish illegal structures being built on Chilumbulu road in Libala’s water works area.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager, George Sichimba says the council has received complaints over the encroachment on a road reserve.

He says the structures being built on the road reserve in Libala water works area are illegal.

On Wednesday some concerned Libala residents disclosed that suspected PF cadres are illegally demarcating land in the name of youth empowerment.