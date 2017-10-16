National Men’s Network To Double Efforts In GBV Sensitisation

The Zambia National Men’s Network has vowed to double its efforts in sensitisation activities against Gender Based Violence-GBV.

Network Coordinator, Nelson Banda says working with other stakeholders, his organisation has lined up a number of programes to reach out to both men and women.

He says it is disheartening that cases of spouse killings and other GBV related matters are on the increase an indication that many people still lack information on handling disputes.

Mr Banda was speaking in Chilanga during the Chilanga Catholic Church two-day GBV sensitisation event.