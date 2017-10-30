Over 400 Mwense’s Kaombe Ward Houses In Power Boost

Over 400 houses in Kaombe Ward in Mwense District of Luapula province have been connected to the national power grid under the 1.3 million kwacha Rural Electrification Authority–REA project.

The project which is in its second phase targets a total of 300 more houses before the end of November, 2017.

The 400 hundred houses were connected in the first phase.

The project has so far improved the economic status of the area through various activities such as welding.

REA Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Musonda toured the project which he said will be replicated to all the ten provinces of the country.