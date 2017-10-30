PHI Residents against ‘Dubious’ Constructions

Residents of Lusaka’s PHI area are against the developments expected to start on the land under the ZESCO pylons.

The residents say apart from constructions being dangerous, putting up car washes and shops will increase crime in the area.

They have since called on ZESCO and the Lusaka City Council-LCC to put to a stop to the pending developments on the land in question.

Neighborhood watch Chairperson Emmanuel Tembo says the residents will petition the developments if the local authority does not rescind its decision of allocating the piece of land for car wash businesses.