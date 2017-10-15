Raptured Mongu Pipes Being Diverted

Following the continued damage to Mongu Township roads by rapturing water pipes lying under the roads, Western Water and Sewerage Company has started diverting some of its water pipes.

The latest damage is on Mongu Airport road where water is springing out in the middle of the road.

Western Water and Sewerage Company Public Relations Manager Henry Kashoki says 80 Thousand Kwacha has been set aside to relay the water pipes along the airport road from where they are now under the road.

Mr Kashoki says that the utility company is losing thousands of treated water springing out in various parts of the town.