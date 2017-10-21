Solwezi’s Kansanshi Mine G4s Workers Protest Poor Conditions of Service

About 400 G4S Security workers at Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi have staged a protest at the Labour office demanding improved conditions of service.

The workers claim that their salaries are far below the stipulated amount under the Minimum Wage and Conditions of Work Act.

Consolidated Miners and Allied Workers Union of Zambia President, Sumaili Mbewe has disclosed that Kansanshi management and the Labour Commissioner’s office in Solwezi have been engaged to resolve the matter.

And Assistant Labour Commissioner, Wilmont Sinyangwe has advised the workers to resume operations as they await negotiations with management.