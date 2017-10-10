State Fails to Present Witnesses In UPND Supporters Case

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has warned the state to withdraw the matter in which UPND supporters Remmy Mukoba and others are accused of being in possession of offensive weapons.

When the matter came up for trial before Lusaka Magistrate Silvia Munyinya Oko, State Prosecutor Steven Kamanisha told the court that the quartet could not be tried due to the absence of witnesses, hence asking for an adjournment.

The continued adjournments by the state promoted the Magistrate to order that the state brings the arresting officer to court to explain why the witnesses do not go to court, failure to which they should withdraw the matter.

Mukoba and 3 others are on April 25, 2017 accused of being in possession of offensive weapons namely potassium manganet, a bottle of glycerin and two bows and arrows.

The matter has since been adjourned to tomorrow.