Suspected Chibolya Criminals Now Raiding John Laing Compound

Police have disclosed that some suspected criminals who managed to escape the Chibolya raid are now terrorizing john Laing compound residents.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo has warned that the officers will soon move in once all modalities are completed.

John Laing residents are living in fear after the Chibolya raid as they claim some criminals have infested the compound.

Meanwhile the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC on Sunday arrested four more people during the follow up operation of Chibolya Compound.