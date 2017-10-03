‘Unprofessional’ Traffic Police Officers Back To School

The Zambia Police Service has started retraining traffic police officers following several unprofessional incidences leveled against them.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says the officers countrywide will undergo specialized training in order for them to serve the public professionally.
She says that currently, 300 traffic officers are under-going a refresher course in Lusaka’s Lilayi training college.
