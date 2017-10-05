UNZA, ITC Partner to Offer Technical Training Skills

University of Zambia-UNZA Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba has bemoaned increased technical skill deficit that the country is faced with.

Professor Mumba says there is a serious gap that has been created due to inadequate training institutions.

He further says the problem must be addressed with the urgency it deserves if the nation is to development.

He was speaking in Lusaka during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the University of Zambia and Industrial Training Centre.