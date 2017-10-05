Us and Niger Soldiers ‘Killed In Ambush’

Three US soldiers have been killed and two others wounded in an ambush in Niger near the border with Mali.

Several Nigerien soldiers are also said to have died in the attack.

US Africa Command said the patrol had come under “hostile fire” and was working to confirm the details.

The US army has been providing training to Niger’s army to help combat Islamist militants in the region, including the North African branch of al-Qaeda.

The militants are most active in neighbouring Mali, where French troops intervened in 2013 to prevent them advancing on the capital.

The Boko Haram group, based in Nigeria to the south, has also staged several attacks in Niger.