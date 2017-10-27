Zambia Army Lauded

President Edgar Lungu says security challenges throughout the African continent are now more complex and demand a holistic approach and a re-orientation of military values.

He says among other security threats, the continent is now dealing with, is underdevelopment, poverty, health, and widespread hunger.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu has commended the Zambia army for its professionalism.

He says the Zambia army professionalism is evidenced in conduct, dedication to duty and respect for the rule of law and particularly in the area of politics.

The President says it is a mark of superior training and discipline to be above partisan politics, and support the government of the day.

He was speaking at the trooping and consecration of colours parade for 1st and 2nd infantry battalions and 3 mechanized infantry battalions at Arakan barracks in Lusaka.