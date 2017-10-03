ZFE Voices Concern over Fire Trucks Procurement

The Zambia Federation of Employers-ZFE-has added its voice to concerns regarding the procurement of 42 fire trucks at 42 Million Dollars.

ZFE President Wesley Chishimba says avoiding extravagant spending of public resources forms part of good governance.

He says his organisation is concerned that government spent such an amount to buy the fire tenders.

Mr. Chishimba was speaking at the tripartite Consultative labour council meeting in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr. Chishimba has taken a swipe at the Mine Workers Union of Zambia for interfering in the Federation’s mandate.