2016 Auditor’s Report Reveals Glaring Misappropriation of Funds

Glaring misappropriation of funds has continued in government with unaccounted for revenue now standing at Three point seven Million Kwacha in 2016, from Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand kwacha in 2015.

The 2016 Auditor General’s report released today has also highlighted Misapplication of funds which has increased from Twenty-Eight Million Kwacha in 2015 to One Hundred and Sixty Million in 2016.

Unretired Accountable imprest has also increased from Twelve Million Kwacha in 2015 to Seventeen Million Kwacha.

This is according to a statement issued by Head of Public Relations at the Auditor General’s Office, Ellen Chikale.