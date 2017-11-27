EX-DPP Nchito Challenges Expulsion in Concourt

Dismissed Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP Mutambo Nchito has summoned the Annel Silungwe-led tribunal to testify before the Constitutional Court in the matter in which he is challenging his expulsion.

Mr Nchito Subpoenaed the retired Chief Justice who has been the Chairperson, retired Chief Justice Mathew Ngulube as the Secretary and retired Chief Justice Charles Zulu who was the Vice-secretary of the Mutembo Nchito tribunal.

But Solicitor General Abram Mwansa has told a full bench of the Constitutional Court presided by Judge Mungeni Mulenga that he would formally file documents to set aside the subpoenas.

Mr Nchito was relieved of his duties by President Edgar Lungu following a tribunal recommendation that he vacates office for professional misconduct.

Earlier, Mr Nchito petitioned his expulsion in the Constitutional Court alleging that there had never been an investigation against him before the Judicial Complaints Commission pursuant to Article 144 of the Constitution.

In his petition, Mr Nchito accused former Chief Justices Matthew Ngulube and Ernest Sakala of having embarrassing conflicts of interest and biases in the matter before them which they had not declared to the parties but chose to continue.