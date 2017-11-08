Fire Tender Protests Continue

Patriots for Economic Progress has successfully staged its fourth peaceful protest in a series of planned protests for the next one year over the Ministry Of Local Government’s purchase of the 42 Fire

tenders.

Party President Sean Tembo led party sympathizers from Lusaka’s Levy Mall opposite Central Police, to Ministry of Local Government Headquarters along Church Road.

In his address Mr. Tembo assured Zambians that he will not relent to pursue the fire tenders scandal until it is brought to its logical conclusion.