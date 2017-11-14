Iran Earth Quake Toll

Thousands of Iranians have spent a second night outdoors in bitterly cold temperatures after a devastating earthquake hit the west of the country.

The government is scrambling to get aid to the worst-hit area in the mountainous province of Kermanshah, where hundreds of homes were destroyed.

More than 430 people were killed and about 7,000 injured when the quake hit near the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday.

Iran has declared Tuesday a national day of mourning.

President Hassan Rouhani is due to visit the region but international media organisations are not being allowed to visit the quake-hit areas.