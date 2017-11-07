Kabwe Mayor Urges Law Enforcement Agencies To Investigate Illegal Land Deals

Kabwe Mayor Prince Chileshe has challenged the Law enforcement agencies to wake up from slumber and investigate the people behind the illegal allocation of land in Maipambe graveyard.

Speaking in an interview with MUVI TV, Chileshe revealed that three years ago a named minister ordered Kabwe Municipal Council to legalize the construction of houses in a graveyard.

He says the named minister also ordered the local authority to help the squatters get connected to the water supply network system.