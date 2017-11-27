Lusaka’s Chilenje Traders Up In Arms Over Land

Some traders in Lusaka’s Chilenje Township have protested against what they term illegal sale of land on the road reserve by the area councillor.

One of the aggrieved traders Mwelwa Banda says Chilenje Ward Eight Councillor Patrick Mwape has allegedly demarcated plots on the road reserve using suspected fake documents from the Lusaka City Council-LCC.

In a letter dated October 26, 2017, Mr Mwape wrote the traders operating along Kasama road, informing them that the area they are trading from has been planned into temporal commercial plots by the LCC.