Motorists Accused Of Bribing Police Officers

The Zambia Police Command has maintained that members of the public are to blame for the escalation in corrupt activities among police traffic officers.
Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo says some motorists bribe officers to secure their release and impounded vehicles.
She advises motorists to abide by traffic rules and to demand for a receipt if found on the wrong side of the law.
