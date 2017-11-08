Mukata Found With Case to Answer in Murder Case

Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co-accused Charmaine Musonda have been found with a case to answer by the Lusaka High Court.

This is in a matter in which they are accused of shooting dead Namakabwa Kwenda, a security guard on May 6, 2017.

In her ruling on case to answer High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani says the prosecutions have established a premafacie case against the duo.