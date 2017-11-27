Musaila-Lubwe-Kasaba Road Workers Complain Of Slavery Conditions

Workers working on the Musaila-Lubwe – Kasaba road have complained of being subjected to slavery conditions.

The workers spoken to by MUVI TV NEWS have revealed that they are only made to work three days in a month by BSBK Limited the contractor working on the road.

They say that even the meagre amount which is supposed to be paid to them is hard to come to come by.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwe is not impressed with the slowly pace at which the project is progressing.

He has since cautioned the constructor against being lazy.