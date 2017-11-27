Ndola Council Terminates Chinese Firm’s Housing Units Construction Agreement

The Ndola City Council has terminated the Joint Venture Agreement with Chinese firm Henan Gouji to construct over one thousand housing units.

The local authority had contributed land while the company was supposed to contribute funds for the project which has never been fulfilled.

Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza says the NCC-Henan Gouji contract, which was signed on May 31, 2013 is now nonexistent as the land has also been encroached.

Ms. Mwanza says the Chinese firm will not be offered alternative land as the local authority has no powers following the suspension of its land agency licence.