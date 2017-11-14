Oxfam Calls for End of Resources Abuse

OXFAM Zambia has called for a holistic approach towards the fight against illicit financial flows and abusive practices in the country.

The organisation says tax leakages, wasteful and irregular expenditure are the root cause of escalating poverty levels in the country.

In an interview with Muvi TV News, Organization Country Director, Dailes Judge says the litany of complaints about harmful tax giveaways and mismanagement of public finances are not only frustrating but depressing.