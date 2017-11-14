OYDC Upbeat Ahead Of Intellectual Disability Sports Day

The Olympic youth development Centre-OYDC- says more 350 persons with and without intellectual disabilities are expected to participate in this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Centre Communications Officer, Noah Silomba says among the activities will be unified football, Bocce, Fun and Movement Games, Shuttle relay and health checks.

He says the First Lady Esther Lungu, who was recently honored as the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Ambassador for Africa region will be the guest of honor for the Unified Sports Day.

The event will be held on December 2nd, 2017 under the theme, “Transforming towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All”.

Special Olympics is founded on the belief that people with intellectual disabilities can, with proper instruction and encouragement, learn, enjoy and benefit from participation in individual and team sports.

This is contained in a statement made available to MUVI TV sports News.