Police Intensify Investigations into Chibolya Human Body Parts

Police have intensified investigations into the case of a human body which was discovered yesterday in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound with a chopped head, legs and arms amputated.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo says postmortem has since been conducted.

She discloses preliminary investigations indicate the head, legs and arms are for the same body but that experts are carrying out further investigations to be certain.

The deceased was discovered decomposed in Chibolya while his body parts were found in Ngwenya dam within Lusaka.

