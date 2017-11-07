ZEMA Investigates Woodlands Cannabis

Zambia Environmental Management Agency- ZEMA has joined investigations into the case in which a South African National has allegedly been cultivating cannabis in his house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.
The Agency is working with Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC.
ZEMA Senior Corporate Communications Officer Mercy Zulu has disclosed that a comprehensive joint statement of findings will be issued once the investigations are concluded.
Zambia Environmental Management Agency- ZEMA has joined investigations into the case in which a South African National has allegedly been cultivating cannabis in his house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.