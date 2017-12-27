Chipata Council Double Standards Exposed

The Chipata City Council has exposed itself by being selective in attending to civic duties.

This is in matter in which the local authority has failed to demolish illegal structures built on land which was sold by Patriotic Front-PF cadres led by a councillor.

Last year, the local authority demolished a house built on the road reserve by a Chipata resident belonging to the opposition Rainbow party.

Several commentators have the double standard to the fact that some Chipata City Council and some senior government officials are allegedly beneficiaries of the illegal plots.