CISCA Optimistic Over Political Dialogue

The Civil Society for Constitutional Agenda-CiSCA- says dialogue among political parties should be held before the end of the year.

CiSCA Chairperson, Bishop John Mambo has observed that the country is in suspense over the proposed dialogue as nothing tangible has taken place due to unknown reasons.

He says political leaders should use the festive season to settle differences.

Meanwhile, Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali says Zambia has a lot lessons to learn from the happenings this year.