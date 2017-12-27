Concourt Sets Date for UPND MPS’ Snub of President Lungu

The Constitutional Court has set January 18, 2018 as date for hearing the matter in which 52 United Party for National Development Members of Parliament stayed away from the Presidential address on March 17, 2017.
The hearing will commence after the court dismissed an application to throw out the matter.
