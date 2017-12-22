Current Land Administration Disadvantages the Poor

An opposition leader says the current land administration has a lot of challenges that need to be addressed.

United Prosperous for a Peaceful Zambia President, Charles Chanda says the current land administered disadvantages poor Zambians from owning land.

He has charged that it is easy for foreigners to acquire land on title in this country than many poor Zambians.

Mr. Chanda has called on government to re-look at the land administration.

He was speaking to Muvi TV news in Lusaka.