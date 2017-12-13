Delayed Payments, Inputs Distribution Irks Famers

A farmer in Southern Province has challenged government to be efficient in the management of the agriculture sector.
Edward Musiwa of Pemba District wonders when delays in paying farmers for produce supplied to government, will ever end.
Musiwa adds that besides delayed payment for maize supplied to the Food Reserve Agency, delayed distribution of farm inputs has equally frustrated them.

