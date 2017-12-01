Dr. Mumba Found With Case to Answer in Canada Abuse of Authority Case

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has found former Zambian High Commission to Canada Dr. Nevers Mumba with a case to answer on two counts of abuse of authority of office.

A prima fascia case has been established against Dr. Mumba.

Dr. Mumba is alleged to have awarded the contracts to two companies without following procedure for renovating the Zambia High Commission residence.

Meanwhile Dr. Mumba has been set free on a charge of willful failure to comply with applicable procedures in the disbursement of public funds donated by a Canadian firm.