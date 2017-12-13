Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali says Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor, Professor Naison Ngoma has failed to address the plight of students at the institution.

Mr. Tayali says poor management of the institution is the main cause of protests

He was speaking on Muvi TV’s the assignment programme last evening where we featured Professor Naison Ngoma.

Professor Ngoma accused Mr. of being far away from the reality the institution.