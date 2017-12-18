Elephantiasis Elimination Drive On

The Ministry of Health in Mufulira district will embark on a mass administration of drugs to eliminate lymphatic Filariasis, also known as Elephantiasis.

Ministry of Health Acting Senior Health Officer, Gideon Phiri says the administration of the drug which will start on Tuesday is aimed at reaching all residents in the district.

He says the immunization is being done to prevent an outbreak of elephantiasis in the district.

Mr. Phiri says the ministry has developed a mechanism that involves drug distributors re-visiting the houses where owners are not available in neighborhoods to ensure that no one is left out.

He was speaking during a stakeholder’s sensitisation meeting.

Elephantiasis is transmitted through mosquito bites and causes limbs and other parts of the body to swell or get enlarged.