Four Burnt As Senior Chief Mweemba’s Palace Is Set Ablaze

Senior Chief Mweemba of Sinazongwe District and three others have sustained severe burns after his palace was set ablaze by unknown people around.

The incident happened Friday morning around 03:00 hours.

This is in a continued power struggle where succession disputes surrounding his chieftaincy have deepened as some members of his family are not happy about the way he was installed as Chief.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso has told the media that the victims sustained severe burns all over their bodies and property whose value is yet to be ascertained was destroyed.

He has identified other victims as Clement Hantoboolo aged 37, Paul Sinakatonga aged 48 and Mubita Mubita aged 19.