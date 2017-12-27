Govt Issuing Un-Activated E-Voucher to Mwembeshi Farmers

Mwembeshi Constituency Independent Member of Parliament Machila Jamba has described the 2017-2018 E-voucher programe as a flop.

Mr Jamba says government has decided to send farmers in his constituency have received the cards but they are not activated.

The law maker is of the view that if the agriculture sector has failed to their extent government should not even talk about diversification as the country.

He says farmers can-not be talking about the same situation year after year.