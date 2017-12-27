Govt’s Poor Agric Policies Anger Civil Society

The Civil Society Coalition in Eastern Province has observed that Government has failed to adhere to policies they have pledged to implement especially in the agriculture sector.

Coalition Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma says the recruitment of few agriculture extension officers, delayed supply of farming inputs and failure to pay farmers on time has exhibited that government is not committed to ensuring that the agriculture sector flourishes.

Mr Nkhoma says President Edgar Lungu should urgently address the nation on why government is shifting goal posts on its policies.

Asked why the President should address the nation and not the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Nkhoma says the Minister has already shown that she has no political will in addressing issues affecting the agriculture sector.