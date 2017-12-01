Kambwili, Saviour’s alleged Corruption Cases Referred to DPP

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP the matter in which former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili is accused of corrupt activities.

The Commission is seeking guidance from the DPP after concluding investigations against the Roan Member of Parliament.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono also says it has also forwarded to the DPP, the case of mismanagement of funds at National Youth Development Council involving UPP Leader Saviour Chishimba for consent to prosecute.